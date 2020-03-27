Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) Insider Buys A$18,400.00 in Stock

Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) insider Mark Stevens bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,400.00 ($13,049.65).

AVA traded down A$183,700.90 ($130,284.33) on Friday, hitting A$0.10 ($0.07). 1,135,000 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.13. Ava Risk Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.23 ($0.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

Ava Risk Group Company Profile

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. The company operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. It manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection; and for other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

