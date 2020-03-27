Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,793 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.04% of Avalara worth $115,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $195,026.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,653 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,727.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. Avalara’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

