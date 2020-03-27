Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 289,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.16. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

