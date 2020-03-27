Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,100 shares, an increase of 81.9% from the February 27th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 210,519 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,436,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,955,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.98.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

