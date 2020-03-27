Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

