Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Up 83.7% in March

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the February 27th total of 536,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.36 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.13% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

