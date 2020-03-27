Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Avnet by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Avnet by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,748. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

