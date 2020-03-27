Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 36.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. 47,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,748. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.