Axa Acquires 5,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Axa grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 484,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $214,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

NYSE APH opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

