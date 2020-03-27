Axa Buys 784 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 136,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $186.37. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.