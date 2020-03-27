Axa Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,323 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after acquiring an additional 410,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after acquiring an additional 294,303 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.