AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.51 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €22.51 ($26.17) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.26 ($29.37).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS traded down €0.87 ($1.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.49 ($18.01). The stock had a trading volume of 15,224,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.42. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.