AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.94% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €25.26 ($29.37).

Shares of EPA:CS traded down €0.87 ($1.01) during trading on Friday, hitting €15.49 ($18.01). The stock had a trading volume of 15,224,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.70 and its 200 day moving average is €23.42.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

