Axa Has $25.26 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,308 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.18% of CenterPoint Energy worth $25,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,517,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 991,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

NYSE CNP opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

