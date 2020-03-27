Axa Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 590.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,415 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 677,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,254 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $260.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

