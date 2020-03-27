Axa Increases Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.10% of Seattle Genetics worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,060,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,384,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,130,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,611,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of SGEN opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

