Axa Makes New $20.21 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Axa acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 792,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,000. Axa owned about 0.13% of NortonLifeLock at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

