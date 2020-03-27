Axa Raises Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Axa increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,636 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.28% of American Campus Communities worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,182,000 after buying an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 302,671 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

