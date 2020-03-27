Axa Sells 2,150 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Axa cut its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.65% of Globant worth $24,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Globant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Globant by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 0.84. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.70.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

