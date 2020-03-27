Axa Sells 3,123 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Axa cut its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $96,828,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in L3Harris by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 121,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $204.75. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

