Axa Sells 39,225 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Axa cut its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,225 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.21% of News worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in News by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in News by 5,327.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in News by 1,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in News by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

