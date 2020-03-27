Axa Sells 62,857 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,857 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.72% of Blackline worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,926,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,333,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 283.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 416,326 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 380,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 799.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 220,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

