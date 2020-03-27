Axa Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Axa cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,298 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

