Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.22% from the company’s previous close.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. 309,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,830. The stock has a market cap of $782.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.65. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,423.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,327 shares of company stock worth $14,314,286. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,942,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,806,000 after acquiring an additional 558,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $12,072,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

