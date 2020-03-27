AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 27th total of 563,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in AZZ by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZZ. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,245. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

