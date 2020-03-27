Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 210,910 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 210,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $793,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,359 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $251,523.67.

On Friday, March 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 29,020 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $107,664.20.

On Friday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 79,185 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $407,802.75.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 421,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,290. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

