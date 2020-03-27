B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.