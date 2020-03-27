B. Riley Boosts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Novavax from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. 441,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,993. The company has a market cap of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Novavax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,971,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947,481 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novavax by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,525,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novavax by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,711,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,585 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

