B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.