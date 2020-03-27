B. Riley Comments on Arch Coal Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Coal in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $11.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 13,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $503.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Arch Coal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Arch Coal by 577.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Coal by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares during the period.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

