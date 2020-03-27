B. Riley Comments on Audioeye Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audioeye in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audioeye’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 237.53% and a negative net margin of 71.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Audioeye stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Audioeye as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

