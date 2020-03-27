B. Riley Comments on Coeur Mining Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $933.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

