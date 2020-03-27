B. Riley Comments on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.29. 672,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,232,352. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

