B. Riley Weighs in on Hecla Mining’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.72.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $15,643,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $15,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,063 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,393 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.