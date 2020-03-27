Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAB. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 557 ($7.33) to GBX 549 ($7.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 587 ($7.72).

Shares of BAB traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 364 ($4.79). 1,892,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 437.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 541.84.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

