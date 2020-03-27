Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.12% of Badger Meter worth $40,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 215,597 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

