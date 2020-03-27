Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 43,015 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $26.24 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.