Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 59,818 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,818 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pentair worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

