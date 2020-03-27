Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,712.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. BidaskClub lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

