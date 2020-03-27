Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

