Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Davita worth $10,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Davita by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Davita in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

