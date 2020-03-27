Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $217.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

