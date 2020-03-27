Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,017 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 322.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.