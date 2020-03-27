Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,436 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VAR opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

