Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 23,530 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of F5 Networks worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.73.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

