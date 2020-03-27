Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 31,421 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 308,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,822,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.