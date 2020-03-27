Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,043 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Carnival from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

