Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,323 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

