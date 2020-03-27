Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Caci International worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.27 and a 200 day moving average of $240.01. Caci International Inc has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

