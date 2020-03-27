Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,697 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mylan worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mylan by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,010,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,464,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,880 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,120,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYL opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 518.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

